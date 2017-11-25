Wales vs New Zealand, autumn international: live score updates

5:39PM

18 mins

Ryan Crotty is off for Anton Lienert-Brown in New Zealand's first change of the match.

Jake Ball is off injured for Wales, replaced by Cory Hill after a long break in play.

5:35PM

16 mins

Hallam Amos looks like he might be away on the right flank, but Beauden Barrett brings him down just as he's getting up a head of speed.

5:34PM

TRY! Wales 3-7 New Zealand

Classic New Zealand.

A combination of Rieko Ioane and Aaron Smith break the line before the latter jinks and throws a pinpoint pass to Waisake Naholo on the wing. Naholo touches down in the corner before Beauden Barrett slots away the kick.

5:31PM

13 mins

Gareth Davies sends a dangerous grubber through the New Zealand back line, but the chasers are offside.

5:26PM

Wales 3-0 New Zealand

Leigh Halfpenny kicks an easy penalty and the hosts are ahead.

Wales might have hoped for more from such a sustained attack, but that's the New Zealand defence for you.

Halfpenny slots the kick away Credit: Rebecca Naden/Reuters More