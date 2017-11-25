Wales vs New Zealand, autumn international: live score updates

Will Magee
Wales haven't beaten New Zealand since 1953 - PA

5:39PM

18 mins

Ryan Crotty is off for Anton Lienert-Brown in New Zealand's first change of the match.

Jake Ball is off injured for Wales, replaced by Cory Hill after a long break in play.

5:35PM

16 mins

Hallam Amos looks like he might be away on the right flank, but Beauden Barrett brings him down just as he's getting up a head of speed.

5:34PM

TRY! Wales 3-7 New Zealand

Classic New Zealand.

A combination of Rieko Ioane and Aaron Smith break the line before the latter jinks and throws a pinpoint pass to Waisake Naholo on the wing. Naholo touches down in the corner before Beauden Barrett slots away the kick.

5:31PM

13 mins

Gareth Davies sends a dangerous grubber through the New Zealand back line, but the chasers are offside.

5:26PM

Wales 3-0 New Zealand

Leigh Halfpenny kicks an easy penalty and the hosts are ahead.

Wales might have hoped for more from such a sustained attack, but that's the New Zealand defence for you.

Halfpenny slots the kick away Credit: Rebecca Naden/Reuters

5:25PM

7 mins

Penalty to Wales! The relentless phase play through the forwards pays off and New Zealand are pinged for not rolling away.

In the meantime, Rhys Webb has taken a big hit and is forced to go off for Gareth Davies.

5:23PM

6 mins

Wales are attempting the meat grinder approach here, but New Zealand's last-ditch tackling is impeccable.

5:22PM

4 mins

A big kick from Dan Biggar is allowed to bounce and almost falls to Welsh hands.

New Zealand reorganise and counter, but a loose pass is booted towards the line by Biggar and Beauden Barrett only just manages to ground under pressure. Five-metre scrum to Wales.

5:18PM

2 mins

Wales play through the backs with pace but New Zealand are more than a match for them.

Dan Biggar almost breaks through after a punchy run, but he's brought down with a thud.

5:15PM

Haka time

Are Wales going to back down this time? Yes, just about.

5:11PM

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau

Let's face it, Wales are to national anthems what New Zealand are to rugby.

Fantastic atmosphere at the Principality. Let the games begin!

5:07PM

Teams in the tunnel

... and bathed in red light, which is rather ominous really. Could that be symbolic for the Welsh?

5:00PM

Bread of Heaven at the Principality

One of the many bangers from the Welsh rugby songbook, this.

4:45PM

New Zealand team news

4:42PM

Wales team news

4:38PM

Match preview

Leigh Halfpenny believes Wales must "take it to New Zealand" in their quest for a rare victory over the All Blacks on Saturday.

Wales have not beaten the world champions for 64 years, losing 29 successive Tests and conceding almost 1,000 points.

They went close in 1978 and 2004, losing 13-12 and 26-25, but the All Blacks' dominance has proved unrelenting.

"We need to take it to New Zealand," Wales full-back Halfpenny said.

"We have to be smart and play in the right areas with whatever defensive picture is in front of us, but against Australia [three weeks ago] we played some good rugby and took a lot of positives from the game.

"We've been working on the game plan and we are looking forward to playing with two playmakers being able to move the ball around. It helps us play a more expansive game.

"We know the quality of the All Blacks and how talented they are across the park and how dangerous they are with ball in hand.

"They have got players that can create opportunities, and they are pretty clinical when they have those opportunities.

"From a defensive point of view, we need to do our homework, getting the details right. You can't switch off against the All Blacks. If it is for one second, they can hurt you. Defensively, we have to be on the money."

Can Leigh Halfpenny inspire Wales to a historic victory this evening? Credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images
