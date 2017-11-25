Wales vs New Zealand, autumn international: live score updates
18 mins
Ryan Crotty is off for Anton Lienert-Brown in New Zealand's first change of the match.
Jake Ball is off injured for Wales, replaced by Cory Hill after a long break in play.
16 mins
Hallam Amos looks like he might be away on the right flank, but Beauden Barrett brings him down just as he's getting up a head of speed.
TRY! Wales 3-7 New Zealand
Classic New Zealand.
A combination of Rieko Ioane and Aaron Smith break the line before the latter jinks and throws a pinpoint pass to Waisake Naholo on the wing. Naholo touches down in the corner before Beauden Barrett slots away the kick.
13 mins
Gareth Davies sends a dangerous grubber through the New Zealand back line, but the chasers are offside.
Wales 3-0 New Zealand
Leigh Halfpenny kicks an easy penalty and the hosts are ahead.
Wales might have hoped for more from such a sustained attack, but that's the New Zealand defence for you.
7 mins
Penalty to Wales! The relentless phase play through the forwards pays off and New Zealand are pinged for not rolling away.
In the meantime, Rhys Webb has taken a big hit and is forced to go off for Gareth Davies.
6 mins
Wales are attempting the meat grinder approach here, but New Zealand's last-ditch tackling is impeccable.
4 mins
A big kick from Dan Biggar is allowed to bounce and almost falls to Welsh hands.
New Zealand reorganise and counter, but a loose pass is booted towards the line by Biggar and Beauden Barrett only just manages to ground under pressure. Five-metre scrum to Wales.
2 mins
Wales play through the backs with pace but New Zealand are more than a match for them.
Dan Biggar almost breaks through after a punchy run, but he's brought down with a thud.
Haka time
Are Wales going to back down this time? Yes, just about.
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
Let's face it, Wales are to national anthems what New Zealand are to rugby.
Fantastic atmosphere at the Principality. Let the games begin!
Teams in the tunnel
... and bathed in red light, which is rather ominous really. Could that be symbolic for the Welsh?
Bread of Heaven at the Principality
One of the many bangers from the Welsh rugby songbook, this.
New Zealand team news
Wales team news
Match preview
Leigh Halfpenny believes Wales must "take it to New Zealand" in their quest for a rare victory over the All Blacks on Saturday.
Wales have not beaten the world champions for 64 years, losing 29 successive Tests and conceding almost 1,000 points.
They went close in 1978 and 2004, losing 13-12 and 26-25, but the All Blacks' dominance has proved unrelenting.
"We need to take it to New Zealand," Wales full-back Halfpenny said.
"We have to be smart and play in the right areas with whatever defensive picture is in front of us, but against Australia [three weeks ago] we played some good rugby and took a lot of positives from the game.
"We've been working on the game plan and we are looking forward to playing with two playmakers being able to move the ball around. It helps us play a more expansive game.
"We know the quality of the All Blacks and how talented they are across the park and how dangerous they are with ball in hand.
"They have got players that can create opportunities, and they are pretty clinical when they have those opportunities.
"From a defensive point of view, we need to do our homework, getting the details right. You can't switch off against the All Blacks. If it is for one second, they can hurt you. Defensively, we have to be on the money."