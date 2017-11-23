Wales vs New Zealand: Warren Gatland makes 15 changes but Justin Tipuric and Jamie Roberts named on bench

Justin Tipuric is only fit enough for a place on the Wales bench against New Zealand: Getty

Warren Gatland has made 15 changes to his Wales starting line-up after recalling the bulk of his first team for this weekend’s clash with the world champions, New Zealand, as he looks to pick up his second victory over his homeland inside five months.

The Wales head coach will hope to repeat the success that he enjoyed back in July when his British and Irish Lions defeated the All Blacks as part of their drawn series, but while the likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Dan Biggar all return, influential openside flanker Justin Tipuric is only able to make the replacements. The ospreys back-row has been absent with a thigh injury suffered in the warm-up for last month’s Champions Cup defeat by Saracens, and while he had targeted this encounter for a return, Josh Navidi is preferred in the No 7 shirt.

Jones will captain the side from the second-row in a pack that is the same as the one that suffered a 29-21 defeat by Australia two weeks ago, meaning that tighthead prop Samson Lee remains absent with an Achilles injury.

“It’s great to name an unchanged pack from the Australia match, we were pleased with a lot of aspects of our second half performance in that match so we are looking to build on that on Saturday,” said Gatland.

The one player who would likely have been retained form last weekend’s encounter in Liam Williams has been sent back to Saracens after suffering an abdominal injury, so Leigh Halfpenny starts at full-back with the exciting pair of Hallam Amos and Steff Evans named on the wings – having both scored tries over the last fortnight.

