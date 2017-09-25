Walker's World Cup hopes ended by ankle surgery

Dylan Walker has undergone ankle surgery, ending his outside chances of featuring for Australia at the Rugby League World Cup.

Walker has made four appearances for the Kangaroos – all in 2014 – and was part of the Australian Prime Minister's XIII that convincingly defeated Papua New Guinea 48-8 on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was taken off on a stretcher after sustaining the injury in Port Moresby, with the Sea Eagles confirming he needs six weeks of rest following an operation before he can begin his rehabilitation.

"Manly centre Dylan Walker has today [Monday] undergone ankle surgery and will spend the next six weeks in a moon boot before beginning rehab work," a statement tweeted by Manly confirmed.

Defending champions Australia will co-host the World Cup, which gets underway on October 27, together with New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. Their opponents in Group A are England, France and Lebanon.