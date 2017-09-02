Walker explains why £50m Man City move was 'right step' for him

Kyle Walker believes playing for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City is “the right step” for him following a £50 million transfer.

The England international became the most expensive defender in world football after completing a big-money switch from Tottenham.

Club colleague Benjamin Mendy has since inherited that title, with City forced to dig deep in order to reinforce their defensive unit.

Walker is delighted that they made a move for him, with the 27-year-old of the opinion that he is now in the best place and working under the perfect manager for his future development.

He told reporters: “I thought about what I was wanting to do with my career. Tripps [Kieran Trippier] was a great competitor at Spurs for me, but I wanted to give myself something new.

“Going to City was the right step, working with the manager, him passing on some of the experience he’s gained from working with players.

“It’s good for Tripps to get regular football, and it’s good for me and, hopefully, England too.”

Walker started for England in their 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Malta on Friday.

It is his intention to cement that standing over the coming months and head to next summer’s showpiece event in Russia as Gareth Southgate’s first-choice right-back.

He added: “The main objective is, at the end of the season, to be on the plane to Russia and represent my country at a World Cup. I’ve missed out once before. It’s important to be on the plane, wearing the badge and playing games.

“England is as important as ever.

“You go to your club every day, but when you come to England you have to be professional and put your England cap on.

“You’re playing for your country. I don’t know anyone, growing up, who doesn’t want to represent their country.”

Walker has won 28 England caps to date, having made his debut against Spain in November 2011.