Walker-Peters signs new Tottenham contract after impressive debut

Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract that will keep him at Tottenham until 2020.

The England youth international, an Under-20 World Cup-winner with England this year, progressed through the Spurs academy after joining in 2013.

The 20-year-old made his full Premier League debut in the 2-0 win over Newcastle United on August 13, in the absence of the injured Kieran Trippier.

Walker-Peters has been tipped as a long-term successor to Kyle Walker, who joined Manchester City in a reported £50million deal in July.

"Buzzing to sign a new contract with Spurs. Can't wait to see what the future holds!" he said via Twitter following the announcement of the deal.