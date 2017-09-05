Walker posts hilarious 'Mr Bean' reply to Alli after middle finger uproar

The Tottenham star has claimed he was aiming the gesture at his former club team-mate, with the Man City defender seeing the funny side

Kyle Walker has posted a hilarious response to Dele Alli on social media after the uproar caused by his middle finger gesture on Tuesday night.

Tottenham midfielder Alli was caught on camera swearing during England's 2-1 win over Slovakia, with it not being obvious at the time who he was directing his finger at.

The 21-year-old has since claimed that he was aiming the gesture at former Spurs team-mate Walker, insisting it was nothing more than a joke between the two of them.

And Walker has now issued his own response, posting a hilarious 'Mr Bean' GIF on Twitter as he said 'morning' to the Tottenham star.

England had fallen behind in the World Cup qualification clash at Wembley, with Stanislav Lobotka having struck inside the opening couple of minutes to give Slovakia the lead.

Goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford turned the game around for the Three Lions, however, who are now closing in on securing their place at Russia 2018, with two games remaining in the group.