Walker sends special message to Dani Alves after Brazil friendly

The Manchester City full-back praised one of his heroes after they shared a pitch on Tuesday evening

Kyle Walker has sent a special message to PSG full-back Dani Alves after sharing the pitch with him during England's 0-0 draw with Brazil on Tuesday evening.

The Manchester City full-back, who could have been club-mates with Alves had a long mooted move to City gone through in the summer, has previously said that Alves was a hero of his growing up.

The two shared a pitch at Wembley as the Three Lions frustrated Neymar and Co, earning a creditable draw following a bold, young team selection from manager Gareth Southgate.

And Walker took to Twitter after the match to issue a special thanks to Alves, and also hail the performance of his side.

"A professional performance tonight against one of the best teams in the world," he wrote. "It was a pleasure to share the same pitch as you @DaniAlvesD2 after watching and admiring you over the years!"

Both England and Brazil will head to Russia next summer for the 2018 World Cup. The Three Lions will next be in action in March, in a double-header against the Netherlands and Italy.