Wallabies centre Kuridrani re-signs with Brumbies

Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani signed a two-year deal with the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) and the Brumbies.

The Fiji-born Kuridrani, who picked up his 50th Test cap against South Africa on Saturday, made his Super Rugby debut in 2012, and featured for the first time for the Wallabies the following year.

Kuridrani, 26, will remain with the Brumbies and the ARU until the end of 2019 after confirmation of his re-signing on Wednesday.

"I'm really excited to stay with the Brumbies and Australian rugby and know the future has lots in store," he said.

"When I moved to Australia from Fiji, it was my dream to just play one time for the Wallabies, so to now have done it 50 times is amazing.

"Australia has been very good to me and my family, so while I had some offers to go overseas, I just didn't want to leave.

"I really believe in what we're building here at the Wallabies but also at the Brumbies and I hope I can be a big part in that."

The Wallabies have made a slow start to this year's Rugby Championship, winless in their opening three matches and sitting third in the table.