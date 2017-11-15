Wallabies to check on Coleman for England clash

Australia's Adam Coleman will undergo a fitness test on Thursday to see if he can line up against Six Nations champions England.

Australia have an injury concern over Adam Coleman ahead of the Cook Cup clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The lock damaged his thumb late in the Wallabies' 29-21 victory over Wales at the Principality Stadium last weekend and has been unable to train since.

Coleman, who scored one of four Australia tries in Cardiff, will undergo a fitness test on Thursday to determine whether he will face the Six Nations champions.

Lukhan Tui will also be examined before the encounter with Eddie Jones' men as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

If Coleman and Tui are ruled out, either Matt Philip or the uncapped Blake Enever could come into the side.

Australia attack coach Stephen Larkham said Karmichael Hunt may be given a chance from the start this weekend.

Larkham said: "He added really good impact off the bench [against Wales], his defence was outstanding, his energy was really good, he didn't get a lot of carries but he had a really good carry.

"I think he combined really well with the guys when he came on the field. It's certainly something we're considering.

"In saying that Samu [Kerevi] also had a really good game defensively, he stepped up. It's been an area of his game he's tried to work on and found his feet in the second half with his carries as well."