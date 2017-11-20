Wallabies coach Cheika faces investigation

Australia coach Michael Cheika was furious at some of the decisions made in England's win on Saturday, and he now faces disciplinary action.

Michael Cheika will be investigated over alleged comments made by the Australia coach during a 30-6 loss to England at Twickenham.

Cheika was seen on television footage appearing to direct obscenities at referee Ben O'Keeffe in what was a controversial victory for Eddie Jones' hosts at the expense of the Wallabies, who had two tries disallowed.

Australia's coach ended a post-match interview on Saturday when he was asked about his remarks.

And Jon Davis, the disciplinary officer for the November internationals, is now set to assess the incidents in question.

"Following various media reports and a referral from World Rugby, the comments and conduct attributed to Michael Cheika are being investigated. An update will be issued tomorrow (Tuesday)," a widely reported statement from the organisers of the series said.