Wallabies fightback pleases Cheika

After a disappointing first half against Argentina, Michael Cheika was delighted with the response from his Australia side.

Michael Cheika praised Australia's second-half performance as they scored 35 points to claim victory over Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

After back-to-back defeats to New Zealand and a draw with South Africa the Wallabies finally got their first victory of the 2017 competition, but needed to dig deep in Canberra.

Cheika's side lacked pace and urgency in the opening 40 minutes and found themselves 13-10 down to the hard-working Pumas at the break.

A second-half revival saw five Wallaby tries as Sekope Kepu, Israel Folau, Will Genia, Nick Phipps and Jordan Uelese all crossed, giving Australia a 45-20 bonus-point win much to the delight of Cheika.

"At half time I didn't have to say anything," he said. "I asked them what was going on and they said [there was] a lack of urgency.

"I'm not sure why because it's a Test match, you're playing for Australia but they sorted themselves in the second half and that was better rugby from us.

"You have got to set the platform, if you don't lay the platform you are going to get nothing out wide and then you get some straight hard running, a better defence, put pressure on the opposition and you get a better outcome."