Wallabies to host three-Test series against Ireland

Australia will meet Ireland in a three-Test series in 2018, with matches to be played in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The Wallabies and Ireland will meet in a three-Test series for the first time in Australia next year.

The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) announced the series on Wednesday, with matches to be played in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in June 2018.

It will mark the first time since 2010 that Ireland would have played a Test in Australia.

ARU chief executive Bill Pulver said: "We were honoured to be joined by the president [Michael D. Higgins] today at our new headquarters in Moore Park and look forward to welcoming Ireland for what will be an outstanding three-Test series in June next year.

"The rivalry between the two nations has grown enormously in recent years with some memorable encounters.

"With a huge number of Irish expats living in Australia, Ireland will enjoy strong support when they are here for matches in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney."

The Wallabies have won 21 of 33 previous Tests with Ireland, who were victorious the past two meetings.

Ireland last beat the Wallabies in Australia in 1979.