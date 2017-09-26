Wallabies lock Coleman weighing up next move

Munster and Melbourne Rebels are among the clubs linked with Adam Coleman, but the Australia lock will not rush a decision on his future.

Adam Coleman said there is "a lot of water to go under the bridge" before he decides whether to remain in Australia or take up an offer from overseas.

The Wallabies lock is a free agent after Western Force lost their Super Rugby status and has been linked with a move to Melbourne Rebels.

Munster are among the European clubs who are said to be keen to sign the 25-year-old, who has been a key player for his country under Michael Cheika.

Coleman faces a dilemma over whether to continue playing at international level or move overseas and will not rush his decision.

"In terms of me, personally, there is a lot of water to go under the bridge and I am just assessing my options at the moment," he said.

"I love playing for the Wallabies and what I want to do, for this year, is play the best rugby I can, for my country."

Coleman also backed the proposed introduction of a new Indo-Pacific Rugby Championship – formulated on the back of Force being cut from Super Rugby – next year.

He said: "I think it's a great idea, the new competition, but like I said, I'm just assessing my options and I am really loving my rugby here at the Wallabies."