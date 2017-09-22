Wallabies omit Korczyk for South Africa and Argentina Tests

Michael Cheika has made only one change to the Wallabies squad for their upcoming tour, leaving Adam Korczyk at home.

Adam Korczyk has been left out of a 32-man Australia squad for the Rugby Championship clashes with South Africa and Argentina.

Korczyk was brought into a training squad by Michael Cheika last month, but has not yet played for his country and the Reds back-rower will not head on tour with the Wallabies.

The omission of Korczyk is the only change made by Cheika, so Lukhan Tui, Billy Meakes and Izaia Perese are in contention to make their Test debuts.

Karmichael Hunt will stay at home and feature for Brisbane City next weekend after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in Reds' Super Rugby encounter with Highlanders in July.

Australia will depart for Johannesburg on Saturday and face the Springboks at Toyota Stadium a week later before heading to Mendoza to take on the Pumas.

Third-placed Australia will be looking to build on a 45-20 defeat of Argentina last time out.