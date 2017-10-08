Wallabies overcome Pumas in Mendoza

The Wallabies completed their Rugby Championship with a hard-fought win over Argentina in Mendoza.

Australia powered past Argentina 37-20 in the final game of the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Reece Hodge crossed for a pair of tries, while Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley and Will Genia also went over at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza.

The teams were locked at 13-13 at half-time, but the Wallabies rallied after the break, scoring three tries in the final half-hour.

The bonus-point win saw Michael Cheika's side finish second to the perfect All Blacks in this year's Rugby Championship.

Foley endured some kicking woes throughout, although he gave the Wallabies an early lead before Koroibete – coming off a two-try performance against South Africa – went over in the corner.

But Matias Alemanno crashed over for Argentina in response before Nicolas Sanchez kicked the Pumas into a 10-8 lead.

However, the Wallabies retook the lead thanks to Hodge, who was found in a huge gap down the right by Genia.

A Sanchez penalty just before half-time saw Argentina level, but Foley got through to put the Wallabies ahead once more after the break.

But, once again, the hosts responded as Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias scored and Sanchez converted to make it 20-20 in the 58th minute.

The Wallabies took control from there, Hodge setting up Genia before Foley slotted a penalty to extend the lead to 10 after Marcos Kremer was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle.

Hodge sealed the win with his second try in a big victory for the Wallabies, who face the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup in Brisbane on October 21.