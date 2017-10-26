Wallabies prob Robertson re-signs with ARU and Waratahs

Tom Robertson's renewal is for a further three years, tying him down to the ARU and Super Rugby's the Waratahs until 2020.

The 23-year-old, who made his debut for the Wallabies against South Africa last year and has since amassed 15 Tests, said: "New South Wales is home for me. I'm very passionate about the Waratahs and Wallaby jersey and it means so much to me to get the chance to pull them both on.

"There's plenty still to do this season with the Wallabies, but I'm also really excited about next year with the Waratahs.

"We're building some good competition for spots in the front row for both the Tahs and the Wallabies, which is good for the coaches but just makes me want to knuckle down and work harder to earn that spot."

Australia head coach Michael Cheika added: "Tom is still so young for a Test prop and now has the chance to really nail down a spot for the Waratahs as well as for the Wallabies.



"He's managed to juggle his studies successfully up to this point, and that's a real credit to Tom but also to Sydney University who have been very supportive of him.



"We as the Wallabies are all about building better people as well as better players, so to see Tom committing to that is very pleasing.



"We're building some real depth across the front row and Tom is definitely part of that, but he'll have to continue stepping up as he has done in the past season."



