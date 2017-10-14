Wallabies recall Hunt for All Blacks and Barbarians clashes

Karmichael Hunt is unlikely to face the All Blacks next weekend despite being recalled by Australia head coach Michael Cheika.

Fit-again utility back Karmichael Hunt has been recalled to the Australia squad for the third Bledisloe Test and a clash with the Barbarians.

The rugby league convert missed the Rugby Championship after suffering an ankle injury which required surgery in July.

Hunt played only a half in his comeback for Brisbane City in the National Rugby Championship last weekend, but has been included in Michael Cheika's squad to take on New Zealand at Suncorp Stadium next Saturday and the Barbarians encounter in Sydney seven days later.

Flanker Adam Korczyk, utility back Izaia Perese, lock Rory Arnold and back-rower Lopeti Timani have also been named in the squad.

Cheika has called up Jermaine Ainsley, Duncan Paia'aua and Folau Fainga'a as development players, who will be hoping to get some playing time against the Barbarians.

The Australia head coach revealed that Hunt is unlikely to feature against the world champions in Brisbane despite his recall.

"I wouldn't expect it." Cheika said. "We'll see how he goes at training, how he plays this weekend in NRC and then how he goes in training.

"In the last camp in June, he pretty much forced his way into the team. In the first week of training, I wouldn't have had him pencilled in and he could well do that again this week. He's probably got a bit more competition now as we've built the squad over the Rugby Championship."

Australia squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Tetera Faulkner, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Adam Korczyk, Sean McMahon, Stephen Moore, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Lopeti Timani, Lukhan Tui, Jordan Uelese.

Backs: Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Reece Hodge, Karmichael Hunt, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona, Henry Speight.

Development Group: Folau Fainga'a, Jermaine Ainsley, Duncan Paia'aua.