Rugby: Wallabies survive scare to beat Barbarians

A second-string Wallabies side rallied to overpower the entertaining Barbarians, prevailing 31-28 in their final match of 2017 in Australia on Saturday.

There were only two starters from the Australian team who stunned world champions New Zealand in Brisbane last week – star Israel Folau making his last outing for the Wallabies this year before Michael Cheika's men take part in November internationals against Japan, Wales, England and Scotland.

The Wallabies were on the back foot early against the Barbarians – led by Australia international Quade Cooper at Allianz Stadium in Sydney and seeking their first win over the green and gold since 1976.

Australia were down 21-5 and 21-12 at half-time as the Barbarians dazzled and entertained, an opening 40 minutes which saw prop Taniela Tupou's trick try disallowed after putting the ball underneath his jumper.

But the Wallabies hit back in the second period after two yellow cards in three minutes to tryscorer Taqele Naiyaravoro and Cooper gave the hosts a two-man advantage.

And veteran Stephen Moore – in his final appearance on Aussie soil – capitalised with five minutes remaining.

The win, however, may have come at a cost following injuries to Jack Dempsey and Lukhan Tui as Cheika prepares to name his touring squad on Sunday.