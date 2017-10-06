Wallabies unchanged for the first time under Cheika

Australia are in the unfamiliar position of having an unchanged starting XV for the Rugby Championship Test against Argentina.

Since taking control of the Wallabies in 2014, Cheika has never stuck with the same line-up in consecutive Tests.

Cheika was surprised to learn of the statistic, but is confident Australia have the right depth in their ranks moving forward.

"Wow. Well, you're always being affected by injuries some weeks and then sometimes you try new combinations," he said ahead of the contest in Mendoza.

"We've been changing players and the mix of the squad around and before this campaign I said the base is here now."

Australia revert to a five-three forwards to backs split on the bench, with Tetera Faulkner in line for a third Test cap three years on from his last appearance in November 2014.

Victory over the Pumas, who Australia have beaten on 14 of their past 15 meetings, would go a long way to securing second place ahead of South Africa and behind winners New Zealand.

"We started the first 40 minutes [of the Championship] really poorly but since then we've been more than competitive," Cheika added.

"Players are improving and we've got fitter so we're competing in games for longer.

"Of course, I would have liked to have had a couple more wins but we’re looking to improve more before the year is out."

Argentina have made four changes, including Martin Landajo replacing scrum-half Tomas Cubelli who fractured a vertebrae against New Zealand, as they bid to avoid a first winless campaign since 2013.



Australia team to face Argentina: Israel Folau, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Reece Hodge, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu, Izack Rodda, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper, Sean McMahon

Replacements: Stephen Moore, Tetera Faulkner, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Tui, Nick Phipps, Samu Kerevi, Henry Speight