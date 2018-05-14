NRL: Wallace re-signs with Titans until 2022

Omnisport
Jarrod Wallace will remain with the Gold Coast Titans until at least the end of the 2022 NRL season.

Gold Coast Titans prop Jarrod Wallace extended his stay with the NRL club until at least the end of 2022.

The 26-year-old Queensland representative exercised his option for 2019 and accepted an offer to extend for a further three years.

Wallace, a veteran of 102 NRL games and two appearances for the Maroons, was delighted to extend his stay at the Titans in a deal reportedly worth 2.5 million Australian dollars.

"Ever since I came to the coast I've said how proud I am to represent where I come from and nothing has changed in that regard," he said.

"It's a great bunch of boys we've got here and whilst we're not in the greatest position at present, I really feel as though we're building towards something special in the future.

"Garth [Brennan, coach] is making some good calls and I'm looking forward to being part of it.

"I know that this process has gone back and forth a bit but there have been a number of factors at play across the board. It was an odd position to be in where I had the option for next year but also was happy to extend my stay.

"I'm extremely happy with the outcome and the fact I can stay a Titan."

Wallace has played eight games this season, but the Titans have claimed just three wins in 10.

