NRL: Wallace re-signs with Titans until 2022

Gold Coast Titans prop Jarrod Wallace extended his stay with the NRL club until at least the end of 2022.

The 26-year-old Queensland representative exercised his option for 2019 and accepted an offer to extend for a further three years.

Wallace, a veteran of 102 NRL games and two appearances for the Maroons, was delighted to extend his stay at the Titans in a deal reportedly worth 2.5 million Australian dollars.

"Ever since I came to the coast I've said how proud I am to represent where I come from and nothing has changed in that regard," he said.

"It's a great bunch of boys we've got here and whilst we're not in the greatest position at present, I really feel as though we're building towards something special in the future.

"Garth [Brennan, coach] is making some good calls and I'm looking forward to being part of it.

"I know that this process has gone back and forth a bit but there have been a number of factors at play across the board. It was an odd position to be in where I had the option for next year but also was happy to extend my stay.

"I'm extremely happy with the outcome and the fact I can stay a Titan."

Wallace has played eight games this season, but the Titans have claimed just three wins in 10.