Walters to join Broncos as assistant after Maroons renewal

Queensland Maroons head coach Kevin Walters has extended his contract until 2020, with the added role as assistant at the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL.

The Queensland Rugby League announced Walters' renewal on Monday after the 50-year-old guided the Maroons to State of Origin glory over New South Wales in 2017.

While continuing as head coach, Walters – who was linked to the Gold Coast Titans – will also work as an assistant to Wayne Bennett at the Broncos during the 2018 NRL season.

"I love coaching Queensland and I'm grateful that I can continue on in this role as we have a lot more work to do," Walters said.

"I'm also excited about the opportunity to be involved in the NRL again. I can't thank both the QRL and the Broncos enough for the opportunity."

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher added: "First and foremost, we're absolutely thrilled to extend Kevin's contract as Maroons coach.

"He's done a wonderful job to win back-to-back series during an extremely challenging period.

"Kevin's great passion is coaching, and as such, we support his desire to return to the NRL as an assistant coach with the Broncos.

"We're always looking to work with the NRL clubs and ensure the best outcome for rugby league in Queensland, and in this particular instance, we believe we have done just that.

"Kevin will be a great asset for both the Maroons and the Broncos in 2018."