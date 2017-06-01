Walusimbi in as 'Micho' names Uganda Cranes squad for Afcon

Godfrey Walusimbi retains his spot in the 18-man squad which carry hopes of Ugandans in the rigorous Afcon journey

Tusker's defender Shafik Batambuze is the major casualty as Uganda Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' named his 18-man squad for Saturday's friendly.

The team will face Ethiopia's Walia Ibex in Ethiopia on Saturday and subsequent 2019 Afcon qualifier against Cape Verde in Praia. However, Gor Mahia's utility man Godfrey Walusimbi retains his spot in the 18-man squad which carry hopes of Ugandans in the rigorous qualification journey.

The Cranes are in a seemingly easy looking Group L that has neighbours Tanzania, Lesotho and the islanders. The Cranes will be hoping to make it to two consecutive Afcon finals after gracing the showpiece early this year.

Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Ismail Watenga (Vipers), Said Keni (Proline). Defenders: Nicholas Wadada (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Simba, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Nijemh, Lebanon), Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia), Savio Kabugo (Proline). Midfielders: Aucho Khalid (Red Star, Serbia), Crizestom Ntambi (Jimma Aba Buna, Ethiopia), Deus Bukenya (Vipers), Martin Kizza (SC Villa), Robert Kakeeto (Aalborg, Denmark),Bernard Muwanga (SC Villa). Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi (SC Villa), Nelson Senkatuka (Proline), Muhammad Shaban (Onduparaka), Milton Kariisa (Vipers), Faruku Miya (Standard Leige, on loan to Royal Excel Mouscron).