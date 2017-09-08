Walusimbi snubs KF Tirana in favour of Gor Mahia

Organizing Secretary Judith Nyangi says the left back has already confirmed he will be at the club beyond next season

Ugandan defender Godfrey Walusimbi is set to extend his stay at Gor Mahia by two years, Goal has learnt.

Walusimbi, Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere were a top target for former coach Ze Maria. Organizing Secretary Judith Nyangi says the left back has already confirmed he will be at the club beyond next season.

"Yes, Walusimbi was contacted by Tirana, but he refused the offer opting to stay with us. As far as I am concerned, he is not going anywhere. His contract is expiring at the end of this season but no cause for alarm because that is his nature, we are optimistic,” Nyangi told Goal.

"Definitely many teams would love to have him in the team because of his consistency and level of discipline and most important the experience he has amassed."

K’Ogalo will however, have to do without services of Walusimbi, who is arriving in the country on Saturday after international duty with Uganda Cranes.