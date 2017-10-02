Wane: O'Loughlin could have signed for for 'any club in the world'

Sean O'Loughlin is set to play see out his playing days at hometown club Wigan after signing a new contract.

Shaun Wane said Sean O'Loughlin could have played for "any club in the world" rather than commit to Wigan Warriors for the rest of his career.

O'Loughlin had been linked with a move to ambitious Toronto Wolfpack, but the Wigan captain has opted to extend his stay at the DW Stadium until at least the end of next season.

The 34-year-old England international, who has the option of staying at Wigan until 2019, previously snubbed a move to the NRL and head coach Wane spoke of his delight after his skipper ended uncertainty over his future.

"I have the upmost respect for Sean, he is a winner and a leader in every respect of the word. Throughout my time as head coach of the club he has been a huge help to me and I can't thank him enough for that." Wane said.

"He could have played for any club in the world but he chose to stay at Wigan and has spent his entire career here. You only have to speak to other players to know how highly they rate him and he continues to play at a consistently high level for both Wigan and England."

O'Loughlin has played 408 games for Wigan, who missed out on the top four this year after winning Super League's Grand Final in 2016, and is eyeing more honours with his hometown club in the twilight of his career.

"I'm a Wigan lad, to be here so long is a privilege and it's great that I'll see out my career here." he said.

"It was great to finally get my hands on the World Club Challenge this year. Going to Grand Finals year in, year out and then not this year only makes me hungrier. I can't wait for next season already."