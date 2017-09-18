Wang stuns Mladenovic with double-bagel success

Kristina Mladenovic is ranked 15th in the world, but she suffered a humiliating loss to Wang Qiang at the Pan Pacific Open.

Wang Qiang dismantled world number 15 Kristina Mladenovic as the Chinese served up a double bagel at the Pan Pacific Open on Monday.

It took Wang just 48 minutes to complete the 6-0 6-0 rout of the eighth-seeded Frenchwoman and progress to the second round in Tokyo.

She will be joined there by former world number one Angelique Kerber, who defeated home hope Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-4 to serve up a dose of revenge.

Osaka knocked Kerber out of the US Open in straight sets and the German was happy to set the record straight.

"It's always tough to play against her," she said. "I was trying to come out here and really focus on every single point and make it better than last time.

"She's a great player, great, talented player and tough opponent. For sure she will have great success in the future."

Finally, Japan's Kurumi Nara overcame Yulia Putintseva 2-6 6-4 6-2.

