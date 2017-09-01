Want-away Chelsea striker Remy secures Las Palmas switch as Costa wait goes on

The France international striker has penned a two-year contract with the La Liga side after negotiating his release from Stamford Bridge

Loic Remy has left Chelsea for Las Palmas on a two-year contract after negotiating his release from Stamford Bridge.

The France international was contracted to the Blues until 2018, but has been freed to move on.

The 30-year-old struggled for regular game time throughout his time in west London amid fierce competition for striking berths.

He was allowed to link up with Crystal Palace in 2016-17 on a season-long loan, but saw injury restrict him to just eight appearances.

With it clear that he did not figure in Antonio Conte’s plans, Goal revealed that Serie A outfit Cagliari were among those eager to bring him on board.

Remy, del Chelsea a la UD Las Palmas. https://t.co/YkZNdwiTuC pic.twitter.com/Oa9E6whcfH — UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) September 1, 2017

Remy has, however, taken the decision to head for Spain, rather than Italy.

He undertook a medical in London on Thursday, with the deal formalised 24 hours later.

A man with 31 international caps to his name is now heading to Las Palmas ready for his official unveiling.