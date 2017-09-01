Diego Costa included in Chelsea's Premier League squad after failed transfer

The Spain international was expected to depart Stamford Bridge after being deemed surplus to requirements, but has failed to secure a transfer

Chelsea have included want-away striker Diego Costa in their Premier League squad for the 2017-18 campaign.

Despite helping to fire the Blues to the Premier League title last season, the Spain international was immediately deemed surplus to requirements by Antonio Conte.

The Italian coach revealed that he had considered Costa to be out of his future plans since January, when intense speculation regarding his future first surfaced.

The 28-year-old was expected to move on when the summer transfer window opened, with various clubs mentioned as possible landing spots.

Costa made it clear early on that he favoured a return to Atletico Madrid and has been holding out for such a move ever since.

The window of opportunity closes for Spanish sides on Friday, though, while the rest of Europe’s top divisions have already seen the deadline pass.

With no deal in the offing at this stage, Chelsea have taken the decision to include Costa within their ranks for the next phase of Premier League competition.

Squad lists had to be completed on Friday, with the Premier League confirming the selections on their official website.

It now remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for Costa, who announced in August that he would not be returning to London as his transfer stand-off dragged on.