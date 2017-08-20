I want to explode at Chelsea – Morata

The Spaniard got off the mark last weekend against Burnley and is seeking the opportunity to play on a regular basis for the Stamford Bridge side

Alvaro Morata has said that he is determined to finally realise his potential at Chelsea.

Signed in the summer for £70 million from Real Madrid, the 24-year-old striker does not feel he has achieved what he is capable of during spells with Los Blancos and Juventus.

Morata has often been on the fringes of these great sides and is now eager to establish himself as a key figure at Stamford Bridge.

“I want to make an explosion at Chelsea,” he told Sky Sports. “I played well at Real Madrid and at Juventus, but I think I did not make the explosion that everyone expected of me. I need to be an important player for the team, for the Spanish national team.

“And I think I am at the better age and all of the best moments of my career are coming. I played good matches in the Champions League, but one a month. I need to play every weekend, score goals and play at the top level every weekend. And I work for this situation.”

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was a key reason in the Spaniard electing to move to England.

“He was a big part of my decision when I signed with Juventus,” he said. “Antonio was the Juventus coach, but for many reasons he then left Juve.

“I feel that Antonio is a coach who has always trusted in me. That is everything for me. I spoke a lot of times with Antonio and for me he is the coach who was most interested in me.”

Morata missed a crucial penalty in the Community Shield against Arsenal but scored on his Premier League debut last weekend in a shock 3-2 Burnley loss.