I want to help Nigeria qualify for CHAN 2018, says Alhassan

Nigeria midfielder, Alhassan Ibrahim says he wants to help the country qualify for the next year's African Nations Championship in Kenya.

Alhassan has been in impressive form with Akwa United this season and he is listed for Sunday's qualifier against Benin Republic.

The former youth international insists his side are hungry to prove a point and he is confident they win convincingly in Cotonou.

"We ready and equal to the task and the spirit here is high and we're very positive," Ibrahim told Goal.

"We are ready for them [Benin Republic] like I said earlier and we will not underrate them. We have respect for them and we will make sure we give them a top game.

"All 20 players in the camp are good enough to start and give a positive result when pick up to play by the coaches, and the motivation is that we all believe and trust ourselves.

"I want to make sure I give all my best to help the team qualify to CHAN and we are looking forward to winning and win well here in Cotonou."