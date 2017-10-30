I want Kaizer Chiefs to win with or without me, says Steve Komphela

Komphela has opened up about the pressures of coaching Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs continued their impressive run of late as they defeated AmaZulu 3-0 to advance into the next round of the Telkom Knockout Cup.

The win certainly did a lot to boost Amakhosi’s confidence as well as helped to relieve some of the pressure on coach Steve Komphela’s shoulders. But with several challenging encounters still to come including a league encounter against Polokwane City scheduled for Tuesday evening, Komphela has opened up about the constant pressure that he is under at Naturena.

"At Chiefs, you just have to win things. Winning matches is important, winning trophies is the utmost," Komphela was quoted by Sowetan as saying.

"So the importance thereof is obvious. I am a man of process and any man of process must be selfless. I would love to see Chiefs win trophies every week, every month and every year with or without me," he continued.

Meanwhile, Chiefs’ recent success has coincided with a change in formation and tactical approach as the Glamour Boys have been bombarded with numerous injuries.

"Initially, we were cautious because we did not have numbers at the back," Komphela explained.

"As it went on in the middle of the process we felt we could release Tight [right back Joseph Molangoane] a bit and Philani Zulu [at left back].

"We are getting there without getting carried away," he added.

However, Komphela has stated that Chiefs’ injured contingent will have to fight for their place when fit, as he is unlikely to make changes to his winning formula.

"Any team that won the championship is a team that can have the starting XI just like that," he said.

"It is OK to have a consistent selection. We do not have the biggest squad. We are sitting on a squad of 20 players and you have to box clever," he concluded.