I want to remain in the Nigeria Professional Football League - ABS' Anaekwe

The Ilorin side’s captain says he will like to remain in the elite division after his side got demoted last season

Chukwuebuka Anaekwe has declared his readiness to leave ABS so as to stay in the Nigeria Professional Football League if right offers come his way.

The Ilorin side were demoted to the lower league after a disappointing season in the topflight. And Anaekwe disclosed his desire to leave the Saraki Boys.

“I have been told by my club that some clubs in the topflight have made enquiries about me and few others in the team but they have not told us the clubs they are. I won’t like to return to the lower league because that won’t help my career but if I don’t get serious offer, I have to remain to help my club,” Anaekwe told Goal.

“It is a shame that we had to be relegated after all what we put in to ensure that we remain in the NPFL. It is part of life experience and we must deal with it. The team must comeback stronger with or without some of us next season to ensure that the team returns to the elite division.

“I will continue to train hard and hope for the best. I know God can still do something marvelous in my life. I shall be waiting patiently,” he added.