I want to be an all-round player, says Jordan Ayew

The 25-year-old attacker scored and set up his Nigerian teammate as the Swans qualified for the next stage of the League Cup in style

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew has insisted that he wants to be an all-around player after helping Swansea City to a 4-1 demolition of Milton Keynes Dons in the League Cup on Tuesday.

The striker was impressive for the Swans in Buckinghamshire as he registered a goal while setting up another for Tammy Abraham for the comprehensive victory and he looks forward to the repeat of this feat.

“My targets are to work hard for the team and to make and score goals,” Ayew told club website.

“I want to be an all-around player. I like to score goals; I like to make goals for my team-mates and I like to work defensively. I like to do everything.

“That’s the way I am – I am a team player. I am pleased on a personal note, it’s good confidence boost.

“It’s part of the game as a forward that you will miss chances. But the most important thing is that me and Tammy keep making chances and scoring goals, and also Fernando (Llorente) when he gets back.

“I was pleased with my performance at MK Dons, but the most important thing was the team making progress in the competition.

“Now we want to follow up that win by getting our first win this season in the league.”

Swansea City will square up against Crystal Palace on Saturday in the English Premier League encounter.