I want to score 20 goals, says Abia Warriors’ Adetunji Sunday

The striker has scored nine goals in the first half of the season and wants to improve when the second phase of the NPFL kicks off

Abia Wariors’ Adetunji Sunday has set a 20 goal target for himself this season in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The former Shooting Stars goal poacher says the atmosphere in Umuahia has helped him so far with Abdullahi Biffo’s tutored side.

Adetunji is third on the highest goals scorer chart behind MFM’s Stephen Odey and Samuel Mathias of El Kanemi Warriors.

"I have a target which I have to meet up with. I want to beat my last season's goals record and score 20 goals this season," he told npfl.ng

"If I could say, many things have been keeping me going, God first and then everybody here at Abia warriors. They have been so supportive.

"I have been able to focus on my job with their help and I have no distractions at all.''

The marksman also reiterated his club’s target of finishing among the top three on the log at the end of the season.

"Before the start of the league, we had a target to finish among the first 3, so we know the task ahead of us so and we are going to put in our best to achieve that in the second stanza. Like you can see, we're improving week in week out," he concluded.

Abia Warriors are sixth on the NPFL log with 28 points from 19 matches. They will travel to Bauchi to keep a date with Wikki Tourists in Abubarkar Tafawa Balewa Stadium on Sunday.