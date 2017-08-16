‘I want to score as many as I can,’ says Britt Assombalonga

The 24-year-old scored a brace to help the Smoggies sweep past the Brewers on Tuesday, and like Oliver Twist, he is asking for more

Britt Assombalonga is aiming to score more goals for Middlesbrough in the English Championship this season.

The DR Congo international got a brace that helped his side to a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday - which took them to the fourth place on the log.

And he has vowed to settle for less going forward after failing to score a hattrick against Nigel Clough's men.

“I always want to score as many as I can and I was searching for that hat-trick,” Assombalonga told club website.

“Me getting two goals is good but I always want three or four, so why settle for less?

“But at the end of the day we got the three points, another three points, and back to back wins is a big thing for us.

"The Championship is tough, you have to go out there and show your dominance.

“I think we did that in spells but you want to do it for the full game.

“We want to keep progressing and improving, and our best is yet to come.”

Middlesbrough will lock horns with Nottingham Forest in their next game on Saturday at the City Ground.