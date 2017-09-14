‘I want to get Wilfried up to full match fitness’ says Swansea's Clement

The 28-year-old has only made a single appearance in the English topflight since December and the gaffer is sure he can speed up his fitness

Swansea City manager Paul Clement is confident he can help Ivory Coast international Wilfried Bony hit top form in his second spell at Liberty Stadium.

The forward played for 21 minutes in his bow for the Swans in Sunday's English Premier League encounter against Newcastle United and also featured for the U-23 side on Monday where he scored a goal as they coasted to a 5-2 victory over Derby County.

Though Clement has praised the strength and leadership quality of the former Manchester City player, he is convinced that the Ivorian is not fully fit for the task ahead.

“I want to get Wilfried up to full match fitness as quickly as possible,” Clement told club website.

“Monday was an ideal opportunity – an under-23s game at home.

“He played around 60 minutes. He showed his leadership qualities, his strength and he got a goal – we saw all the things we know about him.

“Now it’s about getting that match sharpness. He was tired towards the end on Monday and he was a little bit achy for the next couple of days.

“But it will not take him long to get up to speed because he is very focused.

“We can get him contributing off the bench in these early games and then when he is ready, he will start."

Swansea City will square up with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in their next game and Bony will be hoping to get more minutes under his belt