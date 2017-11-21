I want to win the Rashidi Yekini award, says Heartland’s Momoh

The top-flight debutant has thrown the gauntlet at other strikers in the league by declaring his intention to scoop the top prize next season

Heartland striker, Francis Momoh is targetting the Rashidi Yekini award in his debut campaign in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Momoh scored six league goals - with another two in the Federation Cup - in the Naze Millionaires’ stint in the Nigeria National League last season.

And the former Divine Praise Academy attacker hints he is dreaming big and has set the target of clinching the highest goalscorer's gong.

“It is my wish to become the highest scorer in the premier league next season. I believe so much in my ability and it is the reason I am setting high targets for myself. It will be my first season in the premier league but I know that I have what it takes to emerge as the topflight best,” Momoh told Goal.

“It was not easy for us qualifying from the lower league. It was a very tough league and we had to fight many battles before we got the return ticket to the premier league. It might seemed easy on paper but we knew what we faced and passed through before qualified.

“We are making efforts to ensure that we make meaningful impression in our return to the premier league. We have been training very hard to ensure that we make a meaningful return.”

Heartland got relegated for the first time two seasons ago before topping the Southern Conference of the National League in the 2016-17 campaign to secure an immediate return to the top-flight.