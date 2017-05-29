We wanted Kastina United win desperately, says Gombe United's Chigozie

​After securing their first win in four games, the Savannah Scorpions player has admitted his side had long craved to end their winless run

Gombe United's Morris Chigozie has expressed joy after his side ended their three-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over Katsina United on Sunday.

Having failed to pick a win in three previous games, Idris Bakare's strike against Baldwin Bazuaye's side ended the poor run.

And the former FC Ifeanyi Ubah star insists they will build upon their latest win as he remains confident on his side's top-flight survival.

“It was a difficult game for us. We are very happy to be back to winning again," Chigozie told Goal.

"It was a local derby and we really worked hard to make sure we won the match. We wanted this win badly and I’m glad we won against a fellow northern rival.

"Honestly, before the match, We all had high hopes to win and I'm so excited the victory finally happen for us. We deserve it and this will surely raise our confidence.

“We won't give up at all. Our aim is to keep Gombe United in the NPFL and the journey has just started.

"I believe we can build on this good win and I hope that will help us in our next game against Remo Stars,” he concluded.

Gombe United are 16th on the log with 26 points and they will face Remo Stars in their next game in Shagamu.