War of words begins as George Groves insists Chris Eubank Jr is not on his level
George Groves set up a classic all-British thriller with Chris Eubank Jr early next year in their World Boxing Super Series semi-final by stopping Jamie Cox with a fourth-round body shot at Wembley Arena on Saturday night.
The two wasted little time in exchanging barbs after facing off in the ring minutes after Groves had stopped Cox with a short, chopping right hand to the rib cage while making the first defence of his World Boxing Association super-middleweight title.
“Eubank is a performer first, a fighter second,” said Groves. “He was desperate to fight me because he knows it’s a big fight. Whether it’ll dawn later on that that pressure isn’t easy to carry; it’ll be great, fun, but not unique to me.
“He has improved, but hasn’t boxed anyone on my level, and if I box like I did [against Cox], he doesn’t stand a chance. I boxed tremendously.”
Eubank countered, threatening to “annihilate” the champion. “I will show the world why I am so confident,” he said. “A win by knockout against Groves is putting it politely. I’ll annihilate him. I’ve improved tenfold since we sparred years ago. I haven’t seen him improve. You are going to get a hell of a treat when I fight him.
“He got the job done. I wasn’t overly impressed. He stopped him and moves on to the next round, which is what we all wanted to see. Cox put up a good fight while it lasted, but I was disappointed that he couldn’t muster the courage to get up. He could have made the ten count. His heart wasn’t in it.”
Groves will face Eubank Jr in January or February, with promoters Sauerland, organisers of the Muhammad Ali Trophy, assessing several venues for the showdown: Stamford Bridge, Craven Cottage, Emirates Stadium, the Amex Stadium, London’s 02 Arena and the Manchester Arena.
An outdoor fight at a football stadium remains unlikely, but Kalle Sauerland said: “It’s a tricky time. You can take that fight to any stadium in the country. It’s January, February, and something you would do indoors, but we’re looking at outdoors as well, a place that’d make it as accessible to as many people as possible.”
Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte will face Robert Helenius for the WBC Silver heavyweight title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s would title defence against Kubrat Pulev at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on October 28.
Kal Yafai defends his WBA World super-flyweight belt on the same night against Japan’s mandatory challenger Sho Ishida, and Irish sensation Katie Taylor will try for her first world title as she takes on two-weight world champion Anahi Esther Sanchez for the WBA lightweight crown.