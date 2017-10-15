War of words begins as George Groves insists Chris Eubank Jr is not on his level

George Groves set up a classic all-British thriller with Chris Eubank Jr early next year in their World Boxing Super Series semi-final by stopping Jamie Cox with a fourth-round body shot at Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

The two wasted little time in exchanging barbs after facing off in the ring minutes after Groves had stopped Cox with a short, chopping right hand to the rib cage while making the first defence of his World Boxing Association super-middleweight title.

“Eubank is a performer first, a fighter second,” said Groves. “He was desperate to fight me because he knows it’s a big fight. Whether it’ll dawn later on that that pressure isn’t easy to carry; it’ll be great, fun, but not unique to me.

“He has improved, but hasn’t boxed anyone on my level, and if I box like I did [against Cox], he doesn’t stand a chance. I boxed tremendously.”

Eubank countered, threatening to “annihilate” the champion. “I will show the world why I am so confident,” he said. “A win by knockout against Groves is putting it politely. I’ll annihilate him. I’ve improved tenfold since we sparred years ago. I haven’t seen him improve. You are going to get a hell of a treat when I fight him.

