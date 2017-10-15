Warner: Australia must find hatred for England ahead of Ashes

Australia need to use the history of their rivalry with England if they are to regain the Ashes, says David Warner.

David Warner has called on Australia's players to "dig deep" to find a "hatred" of England ahead of the Ashes.

Cricket's oldest enemies renew their rivalry next month when the first of five Tests gets underway at The Gabba on November 23.

Previous Ashes series have been marred by sledging and it seems Warner is gearing up for more of the same as Steve Smith's side look to regain the urn they lost in 2015.

"At the moment I'm not going to put any vibes out there or get into a verbal stoush [fight]... but come day one when we walk out there will definitely be some words exchanged," Warner told ABC Grandstand.

"As soon as you step on that line it's war. You try and get into a battle as quick as you can.

"I try and look in the opposition's eye and try and work out 'how can I dislike this player, how can I get on top of him?' You've really got to find that spark in yourself to really take it to the opposition.

"You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to actually get some hatred about them to actually get up when you're out there. History is a big part in this and that is what carries us onto the ground."

And Warner believes Australia's brittle pace attack, if they are fit, could be the key to the hosts gaining the upper hand – as Mitchell Johnson was in 2013-14 when England were whitewashed 5-0 Down Under.

"I think we have to look at the way that Michael [Clarke] used Mitchell during that [2013-14] series," he added.

"The way he came out and delivered ... he knew his role, he knew what his job was. That is something that we obviously have to sum up as a team.

"Is Starcy [Mitchell Starc] the person to do that? [Is] Hoff [Josh Hazlewood] at the other end just to do line and length and swing them as he always does or does Starcy blow their front pads off?

"That's something that we're going to have to talk about as a team, how we're going to approach that."