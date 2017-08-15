Warner passes concussion test after bouncer blow

Australia vice-captain David Warner was in "good shape" after passing a concussion test following a blow to the neck.

David Warner has passed a concussion test after retiring hurt following a blow from a Josh Hazlewood bouncer on Tuesday.

The Australia opener was struck in the neck during an intra-squad practice match in Darwin when he failed with an attempted hook shot.

Warner appeared shaken but did leave the field unassisted accompanied by team doctor Richard Saw.

Paceman Pat Cummins later told cricket.com.au that Warner appeared to be doing well, but his involvement in the third day of the match is dependent on his reaction on Wednesday.

"It's good that Davey's fine," Cummins said.

"He's a little bit stiff and sore, but just speaking to him then, he's all fine.

"It's only a practice match so he might or might not be out there tomorrow but he seems to be in pretty good shape."

Australia will play two Tests in Bangladesh, the first of which starts this month, before beginning the home Ashes series against England in November.