Warner praises Smith, Lyon after comprehensive win

Australia vice-captain David Warner hailed the "fantastic" Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon after his side's comprehensive win against England in the first Ashes Test.

Warner (unbeaten 87) and debutant Cameron Bancroft (82 not out) helped the hosts complete a 10-wicket victory in Brisbane on Monday, passing the target of 170 without loss.

The win was set up by Smith (unbeaten 141 in the first innings) and Lyon, who starred with the ball, finishing with match figures of 5-145 while consistently troubling the tourists.

Warner lauded the duo after Australia took a 1-0 series lead heading to the second Test in Adelaide.

"I think we're running out of superlatives for Steve," he told Channel 9.

"When we're down he always seems to be the one that picks us up. It was a fantastic effort by him.

"I think a lot of credit has to go to Nathan Lyon.

"The way that he's bowled – there was a lot of pressure on him last year in our home summer – but to put the ball on a string and put the ball in the same areas for, I think he bowled 40 overs going at just under two, is fantastic."