Warner ready for first Ashes Test despite neck injury

Despite suffering an injury scare at training, David Warner said he would play Australia's first Test against England.

Australia star David Warner insists there is no chance he will miss the first Ashes Test against England despite hurting his neck at training.

Warner, 31, suffered an injury scare at training on Tuesday, just two days out from the first Test starting in Brisbane.

Speaking at a news conference, the explosive left-hander said he would be ready to go on Thursday.

"I don't think a sore neck is going to keep me out," Warner said.

Warner said he hoped to train on Wednesday, admitting the neck stiffness was unlike anything he had experienced previously.

"I'll try and obviously have a hit tomorrow at some stage. I'll have to work on my technique a little bit more probably facing up," he said.

"It's quite sore. I haven't really had a stiff neck like this one.

"I'll obviously get some treatment tonight, get some heat pack on there and get some fingers into it and hopefully it's better tomorrow."

Warner is expected to open with the in-form Cameron Bancroft when the Ashes begin on Thursday.