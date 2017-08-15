Cricket: Warner retires hurt after being struck by bouncer

David Warner took a bouncer to the neck and retired hurt in an Australia intra-squad match in Darwin.

Australia vice-captain David Warner had to retire hurt after being struck on the neck by a bouncer from team-mate Josh Hazlewood.

Warner was batting in an intra-squad practice match in Darwin and was hit after missing with an attempted hook shot.

The opener immediately returned to his feet and was checked on by captain Steve Smith.

Warner, dismissed for four in the first innings, left the field unassisted with team doctor Richard Saw by his side.

Australia are preparing for a two-Test series in Bangladesh, which starts later this month, while they host the Ashes against England starting in November.

