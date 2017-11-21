Warner suffers injury scare ahead of Ashes

Just days out from the start of the Ashes, Australia star David Warner hurt his neck in training.

Australia suffered a huge injury scare ahead of the first Ashes Test against England, as David Warner hurt his neck at training on Tuesday.

Warner left the Gabba after reportedly jarring his neck before he briefly returned, facing just two throwdowns from batting coach Graeme Hick in the nets.

The 31-year-old received a neck massage from Australia physio David Beakley after the initial incident.

The scare comes just two days before the first Test begins in Brisbane, with Warner expected to play a major role if Australia are to reclaim the urn.

Warner, who is expected to open with the in-form Cameron Bancroft, averages 47.94 in Tests.