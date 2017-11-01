Warren Gatland: 'Eddie Jones should be the next Lions coach after Billy Vunipola's comments'
Warren Gatland has wryly suggested that England head coach Eddie Jones should be the next coach to lead the British and Irish Lions in 2021.
Gatland announced last week that he would not coach the Lions for a third time, having guided the team to a 2-1 win in Australia in 2013 before a 1-1 drawn series with New Zealand earlier this year.
Billy Vunipola, the England no.8, suggested that the Lions would have won the series 3-0 had they been coached by Jones, with England having won 19 of their 20 Test matches since the Australian took charge.
Gatland joked that he have also asked Vunipola for an explanation for England's loss to Ireland in this year's Six Nations, which saw them miss out on a Grand Slam title.
“I’d like to see Eddie Jones do it," Gatland told the Guardian. "Considering that Billy Vunipola said the Lions would have won 3-0 in New Zealand if Eddie had been coach, I’d like to ask Billy why they didn’t win in Dublin to win the Six Nations.”
Rather than being celebrated for the achievement of drawing an exhausting Lions series in New Zealand, Gatland has faced criticism following the tour from flanker Sean O'Brien and admitted that he was frustrated by the negative reception he received from the New Zealand media throughout the Lions' time in New Zealand.
Yet even while shouldering those frustrations Gatland, also a Lions assistant coach in 2009, has reiterated the importance of the combined side moving forward.
“It’s a unique team we need to protect," Gatland insisted. “It’s capable of benefitting everyone because international rugby drives the game."
Gatland and Wales are currently preparing for four Test matches this month at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, taking on Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Scarlets centre Scott Williams has been added to the squad following Tyler Morgan's ankle injury sustained in the fixture for the Dragons against the Ospreys last weekend.