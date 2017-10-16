Warren Gatland 'hated' British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand and will never coach them again

Warren Gatland decided not to use the six players he called up during the Lions tour: Getty

Warren Gatland will never coach the British and Irish Lions again after admitting he “hated” last summer's tour to New Zealand.

And the 54-year-old has also hit out at Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien for his criticism of the coaching standards in the Test series with the All Blacks.

In the country of his birth, Gatland led the Lions to a 1-1 draw with the world's best side, but was subjected to relentless and personal criticism from the Kiwi media.

Asked if he would consider leading the Lions for a third straight tour in South Africa in 2021, Gatland said. “I’m done and I wouldn’t subject myself to that.

“I hated the tour. I did. I just hated the press and the negativity in New Zealand. When I look back on it now there were a lot of things that were satisfying. It was a great achievement, but it was tough work. The coaches and back-room staff worked their absolute b******s off and then to have someone come out and make a comment like Sean's really, really did hurt.

“What I’ve learned from my Lions’ experiences is how difficult it is to put some continuity together in terms of people and staff.

“It's time to let someone else do it, time to let someone else reinvent the wheel.”

Gatland was Lions forwards coach when Sir Ian McGeechan's team were beaten by the Springboks in 2009, but led the best of Britain and Ireland to success in Australia in 2013.

He followed that by holding the All Blacks to a 1-1 stalemate – the best result in the country since 1971. That failed to stop flanker O'Brien from slamming the tactics of Gatland and assistant boss Rob Howley. The Leinster forward suggested the Lions were overworked in the build-up to their first Test at Eden Park and would have won the series 3-0 with a better coaching set-up.

Gatland admits O'Brien's comments stung, but didn’t hold back with his response.