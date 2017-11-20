Warren Gatland comes out swinging at New Zealand media ahead of All Blacks clash
Warren Gatland made a surprise appearance in front of the press on Monday, coming out swinging at the New Zealand media as he prepares for another meeting with the All Blacks.
Gatland led the British & Irish Lions to a series draw in the country of his birth earlier this summer, but was the target for personal abuse from the home side's press throughout the 10-game tour.
The 54 year-old was portrayed as a clown during the three Tests matches, while Gatland's family were also picked on as a target, a move which left the Wales boss to admit: “There are one or two people I would like to get into a corner of a room on their own with me.”
Gatland will go head-to-head with New Zealand for the first time since the Lions tour when Wales welcome the world's best team to Cardiff on Saturday.
“At some stage I will be dressed up as a clown again this week,” he said. “I will just take it on the chin and move on. That is the way it is. The summer was tough and challenging from a personal perspective. There was some pretty underhand stuff going on.
"There are one or two people I would like to get into a corner of a room on their own with me, but that might wait for another day.”
Gatland made it clear the personal pain of the Lions tour has improved him as a coach. His decision to front up to the media saw him lay down an early marker ahead of this weekend.
“Kiwis understand that when you back someone into a corner, we come out fighting,” he added.
“There was no way I was going to allow something to get the better of me. I got mentally tougher. I felt like I was in a boxing match and was going to come out on top.
“I enjoyed that challenge. I enjoyed thinking that no one was going to get the better of me or anyone was going to split the squad or create controversy.
“But that has gone now. What we achieved in New Zealand was absolutely outstanding. To get a drawn series there was tough. Yes we had a bit of luck, but we should be proud of the achievement.”
The Lions held New Zealand to a 1-1 stalemate, but Wales will be huge underdogs at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. Much of the build-up to the game is sure to focus on Gatland's rivalry with opposite number Steve Hansen, just as it did in the southern hemisphere earlier this year.
“If people think I was being paranoid about some of the personal stuff that went on daily then that's their opinion,” Gatland said. “This week is different because it is Wales versus the All Blacks.
“People try to make a lot of stuff about myself and Steve. The pressures we are under are not as a result of our relationship, it is about people trying to stoke the fires. He understands that, I understand that. All I can say from my point of view is that there are no issues.”
Wales are waiting to assess an abdominal injury to Liam Williams, while Justin Tipuric is back in training. New Zealand – who were run close by Scotland before emerging 22-17 victors – will be without the crocked Rieko Ioane and Luke Romano.
“I've never seen an All Black team that's vulnerable,” Gatland said. “But people want to see them come under pressure. I think that's good for rugby. We can take some positives from Scotland's performance.”
All Blacks flanker Sam Cane added: “Maybe our attitude was just a fraction off against Scotland. It does not take much and we will be going out there this week and making sure we are exactly where we need to be.
“Steve is one of the most competitive people I have come up against. I do not think it matters who we are playing, he is particularly keen to win. I have not got any inkling from him he is treating it any differently to a normal Test.”