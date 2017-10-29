Warren Gatland hits back at Sean O'Brien and questions his preparations

Warren Gatland has hit back at Sean O’Brien after speaking to the British and Irish Lions player following his criticism of this summer’s tour, with the New Zealander questioning the flanker’s preparation and asking if he is really in the correct position to criticise his methods.

O’Brien offered a damning verdict on Gatland and his coaching staff following this summer’s drawn Test series against the All Blacks, with backs coach Rob Howley coming in for the harshest criticism. The Leinster and Ireland back-row claimed that the Lions should have beaten the reigning world champions 3-0, and felt that Gatland’s and Howley’s methods had cost the tourists a series whitewash.

But after contacting O’Brien directly to talk about his public outburst, Gatland has issued a firm response, and while he did not mention anything specific, the Wales head coach did point to O’Brien’s “pretty abysmal” injury record over the last few years.

“My thing to Sean is, if he can look himself in the mirror and say ‘I was the most professional person on tour, on and off the field, in New Zealand’, in terms of the way he prepared himself, then I think his points would be more valid,” Gatland told the Daily Mail.

“I was disappointed with his comments. I thought him coming out and saying we should have won 3-0 was pretty disrespectful to New Zealand. That's where he lost his credibility.

“He came out and he was critical but what was his solution? There was nothing. It was words without a solution. If you are going to come out and say something, give us what the answer is.