Warren Gatland hopes to end nine-year winless streak against Australia with fresh, exciting Wales
The first 10 years are officially over, the last two begin on Saturday. Against Australia, Warren Gatland embarks on the run-in – for both the next World Cup and his career as Wales coach.
Certainly, it feels like a fresh start, what with all the talk of a different attacking direction as the Kiwi enlists Owen Williams as the second playmaker. And while the death of Warrenball is being greatly exaggerated, there is the perception of Gatland at last trying something new.
He signed his contract a decade ago on Thursday and his detractors believe he has stuck too rigidly to the script ever since.
Yes, it is too easily forgotten that Gatland started his tenure with a classic second five-eighth in Gavin Henson helping Wales to the grand slam, but that is merely par for the course for this coach, in this country. Especially at this time of year.
The two grand slams, the three Six Nations titles, the World Cup semi-final are annually ignored as the home critics gang up on Gatland and his dire record leading Wales against the three Southern Hemisphere giants. Played 32, won three is a stain on his CV, however he presents it. This would clearly be an opportune time to halt the 2-match nine-year winless run against Australia.
However, Gatland has been lowering expectations all week; and quite understandably, too. The Wallabies are in peak form, with a full Rugby Championship behind them, during which they improved from a 50-point drubbing to the All Blacks to a redemptive triumph against their nearest and dearest three weeks ago. In contrast, Wales are depleted both in time spent together and in top-class personnel.
They are traditionally caught cold in this opening autumn fixture, having failed to win since Romania in 2002. And with Lions of the calibre of Sam Warburton, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb and George North at various stages of recovery - along with others such as Samson Lee – it takes an enormous leap of faith to envisage anything other than a 13th, which will be by no means unlucky.
For his part, Gatland is taking the opportunity to see what is out there as he plots his way to Japan, 2019. Josh Navidi and Aaron Shingler in the backrow have the chance to establish themselves as squad players, but no more, in the next month, which will also see Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa visiting the Principality Stadium.
On the bench, there are three uncapped players in Leon Lloyd, Sam Cross and Owen Watkin, which proves how deep Gatland is peering into the well. He is understandably thinking two years forward and wants the Welsh public to acknowledge that he understands this World Cup business.
"It's a process over the next two years,” Gatland said. “We know when we have been together in World Cup campaigns just how competitive we have been. We should have made the final in 2011 and in 2015 were decimated by injuries but five minutes away from beating South Africa in a quarter-final. I just believe this team is capable of winning the World Cup, given their experience and age-profile in two years' time. That is why we are trying to expose some younger players at the moment.”
As absurd as it is to believe that an overhaul in offensive style could come down to one young man, all eyes will be on Owen Williams, because the Gloucester outside-half is palpably not in the unfamiliar No 12 jersey due to anyone else’s absence. Gatland did not even put Jamie Roberts or Scott Williams in the squad, as he vowed to go down the dual playmaking route which, in the partnership of Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell, served him so successfully with the Lions in the summer.
Gatland confirmed he will probably go back to the battering ram strategy on occasion, but this is a chance for the 25-year-old to make himself a first-teamer. Williams knows that there are other options to look at, perhaps most notably Hadleigh Parkes, the Scarlets’ much lauded New Zealander who becomes eligible on residential grounds for the Springboks fixture in three weeks’ time. Williams has only experienced nine minutes in a Welsh shirt, but he realises his time is now.
“I’m being thrown into the deep end and it’s sink or swim, I guess,” he said. “No, I never thought my first start would be at inside centre. But I played quite a few times there for my previous club, Leicester, and I’ve played there for Gloucester, so I’m comfortable in the role. It’s basically just being another set of eyes for the outside-half. That’s how I’m going to approach it - help Biggs [Dan Biggar] and just get Australia moving around the park.”
They will take some shifting as Michael Cheika will field a huge midfield in Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani. Yet with Bernard Foley and Kurtley Beale there remains an overload of creative talent in the backline, to compliment all that burgeoning confidence up front.
Wales should avoid the 32-8 humbling of 12 months ago, but, like it or not, this is one of those afternoons when the red-shirted masses should care more about the promise of the performance . At the very least, Gatland deserves that much slack.