Warren Gatland ready for Australia's 'Warrenball' tactics as he reflects on a decade in charge of Wales

Warren Gatland has seen most things in his decade in charge of Wales but even he had to roll his eyes at the irony of Australia being the side set up to play “Warrenball” on Saturday.

The Kiwi was true to his word in ditching the battering-ram gameplan which gave rise to that description he hates and so picking Owen Williams at inside-centre to act as second playmaker outside Dan Biggar as Wales try to develop a more expansive attacking option.

Instead, it is the Wallabies who have gone for two gigantic centres in 16st 5lb Samu Kerevi and 16st 1lb Tevita Kuridrani. So much for Australia boasting the most creative offense in world rugby, a point Gatland made before warning about the perils of focusing purely on what Wales might accomplish with ball in hand.

"Looking at the Australian team, I don't think they're going to be too worried about throwing the ball around," Gatland said. "I think they are going to be pretty direct. The game is about subtleties and you have to get across the gain-line first. We've done that in the past and played some great rugby. But what is going to win this game is the defence. If we don’t tackle, it doesn’t matter how many times we attack.”

Gatland reiterated the scale of the task facing his side and any pessimism on his behalf is not merely down to the fact that Wales have lost their 12 Tests against Australia. The last time the Dragons won their opening match in the autumn was against Romania way back in 2002. They are notoriously slow starters at this time of year.

